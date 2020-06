Mediakutsu: Tervetuloa tekoälyn yritys-tutkimusyhteistyötä vauhdittavaan AI Finland 2020 -tapahtumaan

Media invitation: Welcome to AI Finland 2020 – an event that focuses on sustainable intelligent manufacturing and company-research collaboration 9.6.2020 14:01:26 EEST | Press Invitation

International AI Finland 2020 event will take place on September 30, 2020 at Tampere Hall. The event focuses on sustainable intelligent manufacturing and company-research collaboration – in order to support the R&D and commercialization of Finnish AI. The goal is to create a concept, AI Finland, that annually connects companies with the best research in different themes and regions. The AI Finland event kicks-off from Tampere, the heart of the Finnish manufacturing industry.