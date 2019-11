Production Mill HIILI laajenee Tampereelle

Dr Martin Brynskov to open Smart City Mindtrek 2020 13.11.2019 15:00:08 EET | Press release

Dr Martin Brynskov, one of the leading minds behind the smart cities movement and Chair of the global Open & Agile smart cities initiative (OASC) is confirmed to be the opening speaker at the Smart City Mindtrek 2020 Conference. The conference will be held from the 28th to the 30th of January in Finnkino Plevna, Tampere, Finland.