Rapid Tampere vauhdittaa teollisuuden yhteisiä innovaatioita

AAC Technologies announces Tampere, Finland as their European Headquarters, launches 10 million USD Imaging Research Consortium 17.6.2019 16:06:46 EEST | Press release

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AAC), a global leading supplier of integrated micro‐component solutions for communication and IT consumer electronics, announced the opening of an R&D center in Tampere in 2018. Now the company announces Tampere as the Headquarters of its European operations. The goal of AAC is to grow Tampere site personnel up to 200 by the year 2025. The investments demonstrate Tampere in Finland as a globally strategic region in the field of imaging, attracting companies from all around the world.