Seta vaatii sateenkaari-ihmisten oikeuksien ja hyvinvoinnin vahvistamista kunnissa

50 years since decriminalisation of homosexual acts in Finland 29.1.2021 07:00:00 EET | Press release

1.2.2021 marks 50 years since homosexual acts were no longer criminal under Finnish law. Friends of Queer History, an association founded in 2020, coordinates the events of the anniversary year as part of a Kone foundation funded project Sateenkaarihistoria näkyväksi (Make Queer History Visible).