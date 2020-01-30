Tampere Region Business Explorer: A New Online Portal Offers Powerful Data Tools to Attract Investments
Which industry sectors are strong in the Tampere region, in Finland? How many ICT companies are there? What is the concentration of people with degrees in health sciences compared to other regions in Finland? The newly launched Tampere Business Explorer helps companies interested in Tampere as a business location to research and analyze economic and demographic data about the city region. The Tampere Region Business Explorer is the first data resource of this kind to be launched in Finland.
Business Tampere, the regional economic development agency, provides a new service portal for companies interested in investments in the Tampere Region. With the help of the data and insights, the online service helps companies make smart investing and location decisions. The Tampere Region Business Explorer microsite combines a suite of powerful, interactive and mobile-friendly data tools, that make it easy to share and export results.
The Tampere Region Business Explorer is an interactive online application developed by industry leader GIS Planning Inc., a service from the Financial Times Group Ltd. It allows businesses easily to analyze and map eg. demographics, labour force, wages, business, and industry data.
Visualized data makes it easy to compare
“Our data microsite helps investors gain a complete and thorough overview of economic and demographic data of the Tampere Region,” explained Mr. Harri Ojala, Director, Investments and Global Operations at Business Tampere. “Business Tampere as the regional economic development agency provides invest in services, however, so much of this research happens online, it's critical to ensure comparable information is easily available whenever investors and companies need it”, he completed.
Existing or prospective business owners, site selection consultants and entrepreneurs can research, analyze and export regional data on community infographic, demographics, top industries and business ecosystems, talent pool and other key selection criteria. Interested businesses can easily access the interactive map online and get customized data reports with only a few clicks and free of charge.
“The statistical insights and comparison to other regions give clear evidence of the growth and attractiveness of the Tampere Region. The main advantage of the service is that the provided data can be analyzed and displayed for individual demands. The huge amount of collected data about the region can be visualized at a glance – an important aspect in the times of big data,” Harri Ojala said.
Sarah Russis, Head of Global Sales, fDI Intelligence added: "Market research shows the vast majority of companies and site selectors research locations online, often without contacting investment promotion agencies. We are proud to launch the Tampere Region Business Explorer data microsite for investors as the first region to take it in to use in Finland. It ensures the region is open for investment 24 hours a day.”
Tampere Region Business Explorer data can be accessed at investintamperefinland.com.
The launch of Tampere Business Explorer will take place on Thursday, 30th of January at 2:15 pm at Finnkino Plevna in Tampere. Ms. Sarah Russis, Head of Global Sales, fDi Intelligence will provide an introduction and demo of the data microsite on the Industry collaboration and Smart Solutions track agenda. The event is part of the Tampere Smart City Mindtrek 2020 programme.
- Smart City Mindtrek 2020 Conference & Expo 28. - 30.1.2020: https://www.mindtrek.org/2020/
- Industry collaboration and Smart Solutions agenda on Jan 30, 2020: https://www.mindtrek.org/2020/industry-collaboration-smart-solutions/
Contacts:
Mr. Harri Ojala
Director, Investments and Global Operations, Business Tampere
harri.ojala@businesstampere.com, + 358 40 762 3784
Mr. Ari Lylynoja
Senior Business Advisor, Investments and Global Operations, Business Tampere
ari.lylynoja@businesstampere.com, +358 50 568 7608
Ms. Sarah Russis
Head of Global Sales, fDi Intelligence, Financial Times Ltd.
sarah.russis@ft.com , +44 (0) 207 775 6016
About Tampere Region
Tampere is the third largest city in Finland and the largest inland centre in the Nordic countries. Currently there are over 230,000 inhabitants in Tampere, and close to half a million inhabitants in Tampere Region, which comprises Tampere and its neighbouring municipalities. Tampere is one of the fastest growing city regions in Finland. The city invests in the future, and there are several major projects underway in smart and sustainable construction, mobility and logistics. Tampere is especially known of its industrial heritage and as a center of leading‐edge technology, research, education, culture, sports and business. More information at https://www.tampere.fi/en/
About Business Tampere
Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency, promotes investments and creates the best environment for business in the region. It operates within the Tampere city region economic development strategy and offers you expertise on business service development, business environment, invest in and internationalisation opportunities. More information at https://businesstampere.com.
About fDI Intelligence
fDi Intelligence provides the world's most comprehensive offering of services related to foreign direct investment. We help companies and their advisers make informed site selection decisions. fDI Intelligence is a service of Financial Times. The data portal has been developed by GIS Planning, the world leader in online economic development solutions for corporate site selection. GIS planning is part of the FT Specialist Group services from Financial Times. More information at https://www.fdiintelligence.com.
