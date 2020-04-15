tamperehealth.com opens for companies
The existing and new partners worldwide are now invited to join the Tampere Health Technology and Life Science ecosystem with their ideas to co-create new innovations.
Tampere is home for a variety of the world-class medical innovations. Tampere health community is a highly innovative network of experts from healthcare institutes, hospitals, research centers, and local businesses from multinational companies to startups operating in the Tampere region.
Tampere University Hospital was very recently ranked among top100 hospitals globally. Now Tampere health business community aims to have its end of the ecosystem recognized in the same level. Given the groundbreaking collaboration between advanced technologies and medical research over the years, Tampere is in an excellent position to make this come true. The existing and new partners worldwide are now invited to join the ecosystem with their ideas to co-create new innovations.
Business Tampere and Tampere University Hospital launch a joint website for Tampere Health Technology and Life Science ecosystem to tell about the opportunities for companies.
Tamperehealth.com presents the structure, offering and key stakeholders of the health business community. This helps local companies bring their solutions to the spotlight and find partners. Furthermore, it is a channel for international clients to understand business and R&D opportunities in the Tampere region.
- Tampere has a global scale University Hospital, some of world’s greatest health data assets, almost 5.000 people working on AI, dozens of health companies, 1300 ICT companies, one of the most corporate minded tech campuses in the world and low barriers of entry. This is an exceptional equation for new business, says Harri Ojala, Invest in and Global Operations Director at Business Tampere.
Business Tampere seeks and supports new clients in establishing partnerships and collaboration with the local health, technology and startup communities. The company is also responsible for the contents and administration of the website.
Keywords
Contacts
Harri OjalaDirector, Invest in and global operations+358 40 762 3784harri.ojala@businesstampere.com
Oliver HusseySenior Business Advisor+358 40 679 4142oliver.hussey@businesstampere.com
Vân LêBusiness Coordinator, Foreign Direct Investments+358 40 254 1788van.le@businesstampere.com
Images
Links
About Business Tampere
Kelloportinkatu 1 B
33100 Tampere
http://www.businesstampere.fi
Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency, promotes investments and creates an attractive environment for sustainable business in the region.
We offer you our expertise in business service development, invest in and internationalisation opportunities.
Subscribe to releases from Business Tampere
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Business Tampere by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Business Tampere
tamperehealth.com tarjoaa yrityksille uusia liiketoimintamahdollisuuksia15.4.2020 15:04:56 EEST | Tiedote
Tampereen seudun terveysteknologioiden ja biotieteiden ekosysteemi tarjoaa nykyisille ja uusille kumppaneille ympäri maailman mahdollisuuden luoda uusia innovaatioita.
Business Tampere kokoaa ammattilaisten tarjoaman pro bono -avun sivustolleen8.4.2020 14:04:00 EEST | Tiedote
Yrityksille, yrittäjille ja asiantuntijoille tarjotaan mahdollisuus auttaa Tampereen seudulla toimivia yrityksiä kriisin keskellä.
Business Tampere järjestää rahoituswebinaareja yrityksille2.4.2020 15:22:54 EEST | Tiedote
Business Tampere Oy tarjoaa rahoitustietoa yrityksille muiden palvelujensa lisäksi maksuttomien webinaariensa kautta. Seuraava webinaari pidetään perjantaina 3.4. klo 10 alkaen.
Business Tampere avaa kriisitukipalvelun ja tarjoaa veloituksetonta asiantuntija-apua yrityksille1.4.2020 12:53:40 EEST | Tiedote
Tampereen kaupunkiseudun elinkeino- ja kehitysyhtiö Business Tampere panostaa vahvasti yritysten auttamiseen koronaviruksen aiheuttamassa kriisitilanteessa.
Kriisirahoitustietoa Tampereen seudun yrityksille23.3.2020 14:50:54 EET | Tiedote
Business Tampere Oy ja Visit Tampere Oy seuraavat tarkasti koronavirusepidemian vaikutuksia Tampereen kaupunkiseudun elinkeinoelämään ja matkailuun. Yhtiöiden palvelut tähtäävät tarjoamaan poikkeustilanteessa kaiken käytettävissä olevan avun.
Welcome to AI Finland 2020 – an event that focuses on sustainable intelligent manufacturing and company-research collaboration21.2.2020 14:42:37 EET | Press Invitation
International AI Finland 2020 event will take place on April 22, 2020 at Tampere Hall. The event focuses on sustainable intelligent manufacturing and company-research collaboration – in order to support the R&D and commercialization of Finnish AI. The goal of the event is to create a concept, AI Finland that annually connects companies with the best research in different themes and regions. The AI Finland event kicks-off from Tampere, the heart of the Finnish manufacturing industry.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom