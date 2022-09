Vuoden teollisuusteko 2022 -palkinto Valmet Automotivelle

International movie production filmed in Tampere, Finland – the thriller Abyss stars Tuva Novotny and Peter Franzén (CORRECTION 09.09.2022 at 17.30: name of the cinematographer has been corrected) 9.9.2022 12:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Tampere’s AV industry continues its internationalisation. The Swedish thriller Abyss was filmed in the city in August. Film Tampere, part of Business Tampere Oy has granted the production a City of Tampere production incentive.