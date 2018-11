KIIREELLINEN MEDIAKUTSU: Suomelta merkittävä ilmastoaloite EU:lle – Ministeri Leppä esittelee illalla pääministeri Sipilän uraauurtavan avauksen

MEDIA INVITATION: Role of forests in climate change: New initiative to combat climate change to be announced at EU Forest Academy – presented by Minister Leppä, 21 November 19.11.2018 12:00 | Kutsu

The first Forest Academy for EU Decision Makers will be organized jointly by Finland and Sweden on 21 to 23 November 2018. Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä and his Swedish colleague Sven-Erik Bucht will speak on forest-based bioeconomy and the significance of forests in tackling climate change at a news conference held at the opening of the Forest Academy on Wednesday, 21 November in Asikkala.